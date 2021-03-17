Laval Police arrested Michel Ianiri, 60, on February 25 for sexual assaults he allegedly committed during the years 1980 to 2021.
During the 1980s, Michel Ianiri, “Mike”, managed an arcade on boul. Laurier in Laval-des-Rapides. Witnesses report that the accused invited minors to his home to consume drugs and perform sexual acts. The victims were mainly young men.
After initial media coverage in January 2020, three new victims came forward. Police say Ianiri reoffended using the same stratagem last February. Evidence suggests other people may have been victims of Michel Ianiri, and investigators would like to get in touch with them.
The accused appeared on February 26 by video conference on several counts, including sexual assault, making death threats and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He has been in custody and will return to court on March 18.
Anyone who may have been a victim is invited to contact police in complete confidentiality via their Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL210223-077.
