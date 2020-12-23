Laval Police are looking for victims of a man arrested earlier this month for sexual assault.
The suspect, 29-year-old Tarek Hammoud, allegedly used the Badou platform with the pseudonym Lucas 29, Laval Québec to make contact with a victim and arrange a meeting. When they met, he allegedly invited her into his vehicle where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Investigators have reason to believe that the accused could have other victims.
Hammoud appeared at the Laval Courthouse on December 4 to face several charges, including sexual assault and assault, and was released with conditions. He will return to court on March 18.
Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information is asked to contact police via their Info Line 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL-201027-008
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.