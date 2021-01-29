Police seek arson suspect

Laval Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be linked to an arson attack on a private home on Chemin du Bord-de-l ‘Eau in Sainte-Dorothée earlier this month.
On the night of January 6, the suspect reportedly arrived on the scene, and allegedly smashed a window and threw an incendiary object inside the residence. Surveillance camera footage shows the suspect leaving on Chemin du Bord-de-l ‘Eau towards Samson Boulevard.
Any information that identifies this individual or that may advance the file can be transmitted confidentially via the Police Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 and citing file LVL 210106 008.
To view video images visit: https://youtu.be/lv4KFCXu6eE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.