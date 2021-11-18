Laval Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect connected to a series of criminal fires at a Sainte-Dorothée daycare centre.
Shortly before 7 p.m. last Saturday surveillance camera images showed a man approaching a window of the Les Soleils du monde daycare centre to insert an incendiary device. He then quickly left the site in direction of the woods between the daycare centre and Parc-école Pierre-Laporte.
It’s the third similar incident at this address since one in August and one in October of this year.
Police did not say what damage, if any, was caused in this latest incident.
The suspect is a white male who wore a gray hat, a gray hoodie, a dark blue jacket and black sneakers with orange laces.
Anyone with information that could help identify this individual or help police in their investigation can contact police confidentially via their 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 211109-023.
View camera footage: https://youtu.be/sVZwLQWkaRc
