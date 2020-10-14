Police respond to upswing in violence

Laval Police (SPL) are reaching out to families in the wake of a recent upsurge in violent events that have occurred involving mainly adolescents.
The SPL has visited hundreds of families, inviting citizens to contact them to communicate any information that can better advance investigations and put an end to the situation. About 60 minors and young adults, aged between 16 and 20, have been identified in connection with the various events. The action plan put in place resulted in 60 arrests, including warrants for breach of conditions and possession of narcotics. Follow-ups with parents were carried out, 205 reports were issued, 45 curfews were checked and 15 firearms were seized.
Police are also maintaining their increased presence in the Chomedey and Pont-Viau districts, where a majority of events have been occurred. On July 30, a 17-year-old teenager died after being shot shortly after midnight in Vimont. On September 12, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed at 7 p.m. in the St-François neighborhood, and from March to September, several unusually high violence events were recorded. Investigations are underway for different incidents, which are not necessarily related to each other.
A special invitation is also being extended to parents who might be worried about their children’s behavior and “bad company.” Calls will be treated confidentially by a community intervention worker, who can also refer parents to social support. The SPL is working very closely with several partners to resolve the situation, including schools and community organizations.
From January 1 to September 23 the number of attempted murders using firearms or knives, assaults with a weapon, and other serious assaults has already surpassed year end totals of 2018 and 2019. Police are encouraging residents to contact their local police station to report any matters of concern.
Neighborhood statons : St-François, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and Duvernay-Est: 450-662-4310;
Pont-Viau, Duvernay, Val-des-Arbres, Laval-des-rapides and Renaud: 450-662-7820;
Chomedey: 450-978-6830; Laval-Ouest, Laval-sur-le-lac, Fabreville-Ouest, Laval-les-îles and Sainte-Dorothée: 450-662-7140; Sainte-Rose and Fabreville-Est 450-978-6850; Vimont, Auteuil and Val-des-Brises: 450-662-4860
