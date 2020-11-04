The Laval Police Department (SPL) has raised $40,529.62 this year in support of people living with head injuries.
The SPL presented the Martin-Matte Foundation with the proceeds from the 2020 edition of its dog handler calendar last week, bringing the SPL's contribution over the past 11 years to nearly half a million dollars. "After more than a decade of involvement, our commitment to contributing to the well-being of victims of head injuries and their families is still strong” said SPL Director Pierre Brochet.
The SPL has been associated with the cause since the death of dog handler Eric Lavoie from a head injury, after being injured in a road accident while responding to an emergency call.
The Foundation helps provide a better quality of life for children and adults living with head trauma or physical disabilities, created in 2007 by Quebec comedian Martin Matte to help his brother who suffered a head injury in a car accident in 1986. Christian has been living in the very first Maison Martin-Matte in Laval since 2008. The 2021 dog handler calendar will be available for $5 at Laval police stations or on the Foundation's website at fondationmartinmatte.com.
