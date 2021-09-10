Police make arrests, seize weapons

Laval Police say they have made several arrests in the last few days in connection with events involving firearms.
On August 19 in Sainte-Rose sector, gunshots occurred on Marc and Grenier streets. The next day, while police were checking the area, the suspect, Joseph Abou Rhajili, was seen fleeing, leaving a loaded handgun on the ground. He was arrested and appeared at the Laval courthouse yesterday on charges of possession of prohibited weapons and possession of prohibited ammunition. He is still in detention and will be back in court next Tuesday.
On June 3, around 6:30 p.m., suspects in a parking lot on boul. Lévesque in Chomedey reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at a vehicle. No one was hurt. One of the two suspects, Leslie Fosu, was arrested yesterday and appeared at the Laval courthouse on charges of discharging a firearm with special intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and pointing a firearm. He will be back in court today. A second suspect, Jeremy Kahilu, is still wanted.
On March 26, at around 1:15, a suspect and victim each rented a rental vehicle from a business located on boul. Le Corbusier in Chomedey. A few meters away from their exit, shots were fired at the victim's vehicle, and she suffered minor injuries. Suspect Abdel Madjid Khelil was arrested on September 8, and police seized two guns, one of which was a loaded 9mm and a .38 special with bullets nearby. The accused appeared at the Laval courthouse yesterday on several counts: attempted murder, discharging a firearm with special intent, assault with a weapon, bodily injury, possession of prohibited ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm. He is still in detention and will be back in court next Friday.
Laval Police want anyone who has information concerning these three events or in connection with recent events to communicate confidentially via the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and mentioning files LVL 210326 042, LVL 210603 075 and LVL 210820 016.
