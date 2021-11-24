Police make arrest in daycare arson case

Laval Police have made an arrest in the arson attacks at the Les Soleils du monde daycare centre in Sainte-Rose in the last few months. A video of the third fire, which was allegedly started by the suspect, had been publicized last week.
Jordan Picot Sudano, 24, was arrested on November 20 and met by investigators. He appeared at the Laval courthouse on charges of arson and possession of incendiary materials, was released on conditions and returns to Court on March 9, 2022.
On Saturday, November 6 at 6:54 p.m., surveillance camera footage showed a suspect approaching an outside window to install an incendiary object. He then left the scene quickly towards the wooded area, located between the daycare and the parc-ecole Pierre-Laporte. The other two fires were started in August and October 2021 respectively.
Anyone with information about these events can contact the Info-Line confidentially at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 211108-023.
