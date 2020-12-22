Police looking for young victims

Laval police investigators are searching for young victims of a man accused of sexual assault.
On December 9 Laval police arrested 31-year-old David Gingras for sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Laval and the North Shore between 2017 and 2019.
Gingras was working with youth as a monitor and special education technician in various institutions and community organizations in Laval, Deux-Montagnes and Mirabel. The alleged events occurred at the suspect’s residence, and investigators have reason to believe that there may be other victims aged between 11 and 16 years old.
The accused appeared at the Laval courthouse on December 10 to face multiple charges, including sexual assault and possession of child pornography. He was released with conditions to respect and will be back in court on March 19.
The Suburban queried the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board and the Centre des services scolaire de Laval as to whether they had employed Gingras. Both emails were responded to with automatic replies explaining personnel were on holiday, but The Suburban has learned that Gingras had not worked in either of those networks. He was working at a community organization until he resigned once arrested. The Suburban could not identify the organization by press time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 200821 057. If you are a victim, call 911 without delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.