Laval police are asking the public for their assistance in locating 15-year-old Ghita Ammari.
Ammari left her home on Saturday December 11 and has not returned. Her loved ones are fearful because she had expressed disturbing ideas about her safety and could be found in either Montreal or Toronto.
The French-speaking girl stands 5’6’’ and weighs 132 lb, has brown hair, with blonde bangs, and brown eyes.
Her right nostirl is pierced, and she was wearing white pants with a small black designs, a black jacket, rain boots and small brown purse.
Anyone with information about Ghita Ammari can contact police confidentially via the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL 211211-047.
