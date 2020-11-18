Laval Police are looking for witnesses to a deadly October 9 fire in Sainte-Rose.
Investigators are looking for information or images that have not yet been submitted to the file, which is looking at the fire that broke out at approximately 11:00 p.m. at a residence on Notre-Dame-de-Laval street in which a young woman lost her life.
Investigators say that a few minutes before the fire, a group of people were near the bus terminal near the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Terrace Dufferin whom they would lie to speak with. Investigators would also like to meet with witnesses who did not come forward to try to move the case forward.
A young woman jumped from the second floor of the burning home. A man also escaped, but went back in to rescue his other daughter, to no avail. Firefighters found the lifeless body of 19-year old Pénélope Côté.
The blaze was said to have been felt well into the street, and was difficult to manage firefighters told media the following day, as the wooden interior and exterior siding made the fire “extremely violent.” There were no functional smoke detectors in the house.
Any information to advance the investigation can be provided via the Police Info Line at 450- 662INFO (4636) or by dialing 911 and citing file LVL 201009 069
