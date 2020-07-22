Police consult begins

Laval is launching its first broad public consultations to “enrich relations with citizens of various origins,” as promised in the city’s “Nouveau regard sur le Service de police de Laval” document, which aims to reinforce SPL values of “inclusion and diversity” through commitments and concrete measures.
A dialogue with citizens is the first step in the fight against racial discrimination, a commitment announced last month in the wake of the May 25th killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and the subsequent global outrage about racial justice and calling for an end to police brutality. On the same day Floyd was killed, a young black man was violently pulled from his car by a Laval officer after refusing to exit the vehicle without knowing why he was being detained. That arrest was filmed and went viral across North America.
Starting next August, Laval residents will be called upon to “express their feelings of security and their vision of police work in the territory,” according to a statement, as an independent firm hired by the city will collect the concerns of citizens, obtain relevant data, a portrait of the situation as well as recommendations. An action plan will then be drawn up with various partners working with ethnocultural communities and the social milieu.
Laval Police Director Pierre Brochet said officers will also be consulted, adding that citizens need to better understand police interventions, while cops need to know citizens’ needs and expectations. “We still need to better identify the training or awareness needs of our police officers,” he conceded, pressing the need to identify “the best means to strengthen the link of communication and trust between the SPL and the citizens” to produce concrete actions.
Nothing in the city announcement was mentioned about concrete actions already identified, including the use of body cameras, which the city has already said must be deployed, asking the two other levels of government to help finance any such project. The city statement also, oddly, did not include any comments from Mayor Marc Demers or any other elected official, a rarity in Laval.
A retired Laval police officer, last month Demers said he witnessed racial profiling first-hand during his 30-year career, something he “always denounced,” and agreed that it still exists.
A communications campaign will soon roll out to start the process, and several means will be deployed to reach out to citizens in accordance with public health directives from August to November, including a “citizen caravan” circulating in public places to interact with residents, workshops and virtual discussion groups, and online questionnaires made available.
A diagnosis should be produced by the end of 2020, followed by the development of an action plan which will be presented at the Laval Intercultural Summit scheduled for spring 2021. In the long term, a structure for monitoring relations with citizens will be set up to ensure constant communication with the community and improve police practices.
For more information visit www.repensonslaval.ca which outlines the steps to hear from residents (in French only).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.