Poissant eyes mayoralty

And then there were three…
Michel Poissant confirmed what most people expected last week, announcing his run for Laval mayor this November.
The Vimont city councillor, first elected with the governing Mouvement Lavallois in 2013 which he left in 2018, has founded a new party, Laval Citoyens, and pledged to deliver a government focused on citizens’ needs.
“Over the last few years, the city has lost touch with citizens” he says, adding, “anyone who has followed my career knows I’m not a dreamer.” Poissant pledged to leverage a lifetime experience in business and the financial sector and seven years working on council to fashion a “more prosperous, greener and more competitive city; a well-managed and humane city that is responsive to residents’ priorities.” A Laval he says, that takes a more prominent role in the Montreal Metropolitan Community.
Poissant introduced several candidates on his team, and included English in his announcement, a rarity these days in Laval’s public political narrative. As reported in The Suburban last month, the city’s lineup of dozens of online library activities for youth, including for spring break, included not a single one in English. Asked about the dearth of such services offered in English, Poissant said that “during the actual spring break, with the pandemic situation, the library should have offered some English activities.” Poissant added that in the future he would like to see “organizations like Centre du Sablon financed to offer animation for the anglophone population,” as well as “what can be done internally.”
Poissant joins Official Opposition and Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier and Action Laval’s Sonia Baudelot in the group of those seeking the mayor’s chair. Laval Mayor Marc Demers has not indicated whether he will remain at the head of the party that he led to two victorious elections and has recently stepped back from some duties to spend more time with his spouse who was undergoing medical procedures. Deputy Mayor Stéphane Boyer has been taking more of a role in the city’s administration and was recently tasked by Demers to lead the city’s post-pandemic relaunch.
