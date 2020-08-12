Petition against Bill 61

Independent Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette is tabling a petition next month on behalf of Elizabeth Dufresne-Gagnon. The petition expresses opposition to the sweeping powers of the government’s proposed Bill 61 which would speed up approval of projects and give the government more leeway in reviving the economy in the wake of the pandemic shutdown. Dufresne-Gagnon said that “You can’t revive an economy by setting up a dictatorship for an indefinite period of time and procuring yourself additional judicial immunity.”
“Regardless of who is in government, Quebecers can’t grant Mr. Legault or any other such power, without time constraint,” said Dufresne-Gagnon. “It is also undemocratic to want to pass a law that would allow the government to change any law.” The assembly blocked passage of the bill in June, but the Legault government, intent on boosting the economy at a rapid pace, iterated that his government would pursue its adoption again.
The petition’s language says that “the indefinite extension of the state of health emergency would give the Quebec government exceptional power without the need for accountability and would continue to create inequities” and that it would encourage corruption.
Chomedey MNA since 2007, Ouellette has sat as an independent since fall 2018, when he was thrown out of the Liberal caucus — shortly after his fifth election victory — over allegations (never proven) that he leaked information to the CAQ government about Liberal party appointments. Ouellette said Legault’s intent on reviving the law means “it is necessary to revive citizen mobilization against Bill 61. With this petition, we wish to send a clear message to the government regarding the opposition of citizens to bill 61.”
The petition has 30,924 signatures as of press time and can be found (in French only) on the national assembly website at https://www.assnat.qc.ca/fr/exprimez-votre-opinion/petition/Petition-8457/index.html
