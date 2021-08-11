Paving work has begun on on Highway 640 eastbound between the sectors of Route 337 (Gascon) and Chemin des Anglais. Carried out at night in order to limit the impact on traffic, the operations will run until mid-October and will eventually improve the safety and comfort of the roadway.
Partial closures of Highway 640 in both directions are expected along with complete closures of Highway 640 eastbound. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite lane. Also planned are complete closures of the eastbound entrance to Highway 640 from Gascon and Chemin des Anglais, and the speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.
In the event of operational constraints or adverse weather conditions, the work may be postponed. The repaving project is included in the list of 2021-2023 transport ministry road investments in the Lanaudière region.
