Path to improve pedestrian safety, security

The city awarded a $497,790 contract for a pedestrian path between Françoise-Gaudet-Smet street and the west platform of Concorde station earlier this month, the project aiming to encourage active mobility by improving safety and pedestrian connectivity around the metro station.
The contract will create a pedestrian crossing that will offer greater convenience and efficiency in walking, especially for citizens who live northwest of the Concorde metro station, said Mayor Marc Demers.
Currently, many pedestrians living in condos on Robert-Élie must take a detour via the intersection of Concorde and Laval boulevards or bypass Concorde east of the intersection to get to the metro station, says a city report. “This poses a real problem in terms of pedestrian safety, comfort and efficiency. Moreover, other work is planned in the Concorde metro section, notably the construction of an access connecting this path to a sidewalk on Concorde boulevard.”
The contract is going to Enterprises Ventech Inc. which submitted the lowest of three bids, coming in at almost half of the highest submission. The financing is part of the city's active and sustainable mobility program in its capital works program budget of $4,037,500 for 2020. FNX innov will monitor the engineering during the work and offer technical assistance for an additional $23,346, for an overall total cost of $519,300.
To conduct the work, the city acquired and demolished the property at 435 Françoise-Gaudet-Smet (formerly rue Robert-Élie) as well as a neighbouring piece of land. The city also took possession of and will demolish the property at 626 avenue Léo-Lacombe and is currently redeveloping Ampère avenue between Concorde west and Cartier west to improve atmosphere and functionality, as well as increase the number of trees and vegetated spaces.
Finally, development of the park along the railway line continues this fall, with an area of approximately 19,500 square metres to host multifunctional trails, multi-purpose green areas and abundant planting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.