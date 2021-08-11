Partnership helps vulnerable kids

CDI College is partnering with the Centre de pediatrie sociale Laval as part of its community action program. The non-profit organization that offers activities to children in Chomedey , Laval-des-Rapides and Pont-Viau contributes to the overall development of children and adolescents who have development, socialization or health problems in disadvantaged areas.
Last month CDI announced the participation of students in volunteer programs as part of internship activities in a professional environment and by presentation of a check for $5,000 to the Centre on behalf of CDI College. “It is very important for the employees and students of CDI College on the Laval campus to be an integral part of their community,” said regional operations director Lara Bachaalani. “At CDI College, we want to provide our help and work together with all stakeholders in the community, which we are demonstrating more than ever in 2021.”
The donation will help reduce waiting lists and allow the Centre to offer even more services to children in vulnerable situations said executive director Mylène Du Bois. “Most of the children we work with don't plan on pursuing post-secondary education. Particularly some girls who don't see the point of studying or working, especially if they plan to get married later.”
For CDI College, it’s a golden opportunity to publicly highlight the role and importance of education in society in general and in the Laval community in particular. As part of the partnership, teachers, students and graduates of CDI College will be able to share their experience with these young girls and, with a little luck, inspire them in a way that will change their lives.
View the presentation of the donation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF5PNScoNjg&ab_channel=Coll%C3%A8geCDI
