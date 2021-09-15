Parti Laval releases platform

Parti Laval has released its new election platform.
With just over a week to go before the start of the 2021 municipal election campaign, Official Opposition leader and mayoralty candidate Michel Trottier announced the unveiling of the program dubbed A City with a View.
The 23-page document includes 73 commitments grouped under eight distinct themes: neighbourhood life, mobility, service to citizens, environment, sound management, economic development, planning and social issues.
“We know that in municipal government, few parties present a program. For us, it is a necessity” said Trottier, adding that to govern Quebec’s 3rd largest city “we have a clear and precise plan to do so!”
“For eight years, we have been caught up in an administration completely disconnected from the needs of Laval residents, unable to deliver projects, which has neglected to invest in neighbourhoods. It is high time that the priorities were put back in the right place in order to become proud to live in Laval again.”
Not surprisingly, investments in neighborhoods figure heavily in the plan, as Parti Laval has for years demanded the city prioritize local services over centralized projects. More than $200 million over four years is planned to catch up in terms of sports, cultural and leisure infrastructure. “We have the ambition to provide the city with two new public indoor pools, two arenas, an indoor soccer complex, an outdoor basketball complex and an artistic creation centre during a first mandate.” A Trottier administration will also accelerate the implementation of traffic calming measures on residential streets and relax the rules in order to promote various urban agriculture projects.
In terms of the environment, Parti Laval will target conservation of 17% of protected areas, 30% of the city canopy and 90% of wetlands area through a Green Fund, which will invest 10% of Laval’s unconsolidated annual surpluses for acquisition, restoration and enhancement of natural environments, while allocating at least $6 million annually for purchasing woodlots, wetlands and green spaces.
The program includes pledges to improve first responder coverage, improve 311 services, animal control and more.
Read the entire platform, in English, at https://www.partilaval.com/programme/?lang=en
