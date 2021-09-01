Parti Laval completes slate

Laval's Official Opposition party now has a complete slate of candidates for the November election. Parti Laval – Équipe Michel Trottier announced their final three candidates this week, marking the end of what they call a rigorous selection process.
Karine Ethier will carry the PL banner in Saint-Bruno. A human resources specialist and current human resources project manager for the city of Montreal, Ethier plays a key role in maintaining a healthy work environment, helping employees adapt to workplace culture and deploying hiring strategies. Ethier wants to promote the local economy and strongly encourages citizen initiatives. “Laval residents have great ideas and as a municipal councillor, she says, adding “I will make a point of taking them into account in each of my actions, in each of my decisions.”
In Vimont, it’s Raynald Hawkins, already well known to Vimont residents as a long-serving school commissioner with the former Commission scolaire de Laval, and for having made pool and nautical safety his lifetime work. Serving since 1990 as Director-General of the Lifesaving Society of Quebec, he has been dubbed the face of the battle against drownings. Hawkins says he will represent Vimont citizens with pride “by offering them healthy and harmonious development, while ensuring that the city remains at the forefront in its various management practices.” With an MBA and certificates and degrees in human resources and physical education, Hawkins believes “solutions always exist,” and just has to have the will to find them.
Finally in Renaud, Alain Leclair is a father and service coordinator for a company in the field of rental and sales of equipment and services. Known as sincere, genuine and for easily connecting with people, Leclair says “if I am making a commitment today to the people of Renaud, it is because I am ready to follow through on my promises and my commitments.” Leclair wants to see clear and concrete measures to support small- and medium-sized businesses too often neglected and weakened by the pandemic situation. His passions for motorcycles and nature are only equalled by that for his city, and that’s why he hopes to see a Laval outfitted with local neighbourhood infrastructures contributing to a pleasant, daily city life. Leclair initially announced his candidacy for the Action Laval party in May, but left with a group of candidates, volunteers and party leader Sonia Baudelot in June over internal issues.
The team of 11 women and 11 men with varied professional profiles also present a cultural and ethnic diversity reflecting today’s Laval says Trottier. “I am so proud to present to Laval residents a team as rich and diverse as the one we are proposing for the 2021 municipal election.” Parti Laval – Équipe Michel Trottier is prioritizing issues related to neighborhood life, mobility, accessibility to local services, environmental protection and smart management of public funds.
