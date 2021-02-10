Parking woes for care workers

Julie Larose has seriously considered leaving her job as a health and social services home care worker because of parking, or lack thereof.
Visiting homes to serve patients, seniors, and other vulnerable citizens, Larose has for years fought to find parking, more often than not, unsuccessfully. Looking for spaces amid restrictive permit zones or walking long distances to patients’ homes steals time from vital services she was dispatched to offer.
Her frustration led her to contact then Laval-des-Rapides city councillor Pierre Anthian, who began in 2015 mobilizing with citizens and healthcare workers to change parking restrictions in the area, something that already had been problematic for years.
Home care workers help with morning routines, meals, hygiene care, changing of incontinence products, administering medication, monitoring environments and the physical and psychological state of people. Nurses and social workers also figure heavily in home visits. “We’ve always been happy to call them our guardian angels since the start of the pandemic, but when it comes to helping them, they get their wings cut off” he told The Suburban.
Last month a group of healthcare workers with Anthian and Chomedey councillor Aglaia Revelakis presented their case to city council. Council agreed to offer permit parking privileges to 250 visiting homecare workers, something Anthian says is long overdue.
“We have to give ourselves all the means, I mean all the means, in order to keep the humanity and personalization in our contacts with the people we visit” said ASSS union rep Nathalie Bourque.
“Making it easier to park, as ridiculous as it sounds, is not a crazy request. It’s a tool that saves us precious minutes with people and I hope these parking stickers are here to stay, pandemic or not.
“With the mergers and the large entities created by the former government,” she adds, there is a lot of work to be done so that this structure, management style and organization of home care services can help put back the humanity at the heart of the organization. This is what we expect from our current government. ‘’
Larose was pleased. “What a relief! This sticker is a second wind….in our work it is on a daily basis that parking problems are a major source of stress and frustration…The sticker is positive but it’s frustrating to always have to fight, so that at the end of the day we can provide quality services with respect and compassion to our seniors. I hope all of my colleagues who need this sticker can get it too.”
Anthian also said he would run again to return to council and complete this work and resolve other issues that have “been lingering for years. If I can make things happen without being elected, imagine what will be once I get my seat back!” He says he would likely run as an independent, calling the party line system “a little cancer on our democracy.”
