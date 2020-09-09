Organic collection widens

Organic collection is coming to all households in Laval beginning this fall.
Laval’s green drive has picked up more speed, after last week’s announcement of the rollout of 130,000 garbage bins. The city will now begin expanding organic waste collection to include buildings with eight or more units, multi-housing of 100 or more apartments the first to be targeted.
By the end of the year, more than 10,000 new addresses will be served and a total of more than 140,000 homes in Laval will now benefit from the collection of organic materials, as the city reduces greenhouse gas emissions and diverts additional waste from landfill.
The city says between 2017 and 2019, when brown bins were being installed in 7-unit and smaller dwellings, the recovery rate for decomposable materials nearly tripled from 16% to 44.6%. “These figures are very encouraging, especially when we consider that according to government objectives, by 2024, we will have to repurpose 60% of the organic material produced in our territory,” said Sainte-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour, member of the executive committee and responsible for environmental issues.
In the coming weeks, residents of buildings with eight or more units whose owners have agreed to use them will begin receiving a mini-bin for the kitchen, a collection guide and an info sheet, poster and sticker., followed by a visit from the city’s green brigade, who will offer them tips and tricks to facilitate collection. Multi-housing implementation will end in 2023 with the addition of non-profit organizations (NPOs) and industries, businesses and institutions (ICI), who can now apply.
Organic material collection began in the fall of 2016 and the city’s goal is to offer the service to all addresses in the territory by 2025. Some areas of Champfleury, Chomedey and Laval-des-Rapides have benefited from the service since 1996.
