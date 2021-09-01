A new network of 15 safe bars will be created in Laval thanks to the Command un Angelot (Order an Angelot) protocol, which aims to prevent sexual harassment and sexual violence in bars and at festive or social events. In partnership with the collaboration of le Collectif social, staff members from each of participating institution receives compulsory training to become active witnesses in the fight against sexual violence and be able to come to the aid of anyone who feels the need.
Getting help at a participating bar is simple: just order an “Angelot” from the bar staff, who will then follow a detailed protocol to help the person and ensure their safety, without the person having to justify themselves. “We are proud to be the first Laval bar to be Command un Angelot accredited” said Carlos & Pepe’s co-owner Harold Brunet-Stringer. “For us, it is important that our customers feel safe with trained staff to come to their aid when needed.”
At the heart of the project, the participation of the city, Collège Montmorency, the Fondation du Collège Montmorency and the Center for Prevention and Intervention for Victims of Sexual Assault (CPIVAS) in Laval will help promote the initiative with residents and students attending local higher education institutions.
In Quebec, one in three women and one in six men will be the victim of at least one sexual assault in their lifetime” said Andréanne St-Gelais, director of the Collectif social. “Bars and places for social or festive activities are more conducive to get out of hand. The Command un Angelot protocol is one way to increase customer safety. We salute participating institutions who recognize this reality and want to be part of the solution.”
Monique Villeneuve, director general of CPIVAS agrees. “From the start of this project, the CPIVAS has shown enthusiasm and solidarity because of the aims of preventing sexual violence among a clientele that we do not reach through our current programs.” Created in 2017, the Command un Angelot accreditation protocol is inspired by other initiatives such as Ask for Angela in the UK and Angel Shots in the US; So far 30 bars have been accredited and more than 1,500 people have taken the training across Quebec.
(0) comments
