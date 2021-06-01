Opposition wants debate on tree protection

The Official Opposition is calling for a halt to the “massive and systematic felling” of mature trees during construction development work.
Opposition and Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier wants initiators of development or construction projects to prepare a protection plan for mature trees in order to reduce the cutting of trees to the strict minimum necessary. The proposal, which has already gathered support thanks to a petition launched just a few days ago, will be debated Tuesday night. "It has to stop! Residents are more than fed up with the devastation we have seen on the rang de l'Équerre and on avenue des Bois. It's now crucial that the city acquires the means to impose a certain number of conditions to be respected by promoters, developers and others.”
Laval resident and environmentalist Guy Garand says the city’s environmental policy should include
measures “to prevent the reduction of the canopy, to have better management of rainwater, to ensure the maintenance of biodiversity and fight against climate change.”
“The Demers-Boyer administration likes to claim to be “green” but in practice, it does little to protect mature trees when development or construction work is planned on the territory” says Trottier. “The city has the power to regulate, but it has not done so! In 2021, we want a city where development projects are harmoniously integrated into the environment and where trees are considered valuable assets to be protected.”
