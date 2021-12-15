Laval’s official opposition is testing the new Boyer administration’s commitment to more openness and collaboration by depositing four resolutions involving probity and transparency.
Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle wants council to amend by-law L-12315 (concerning reimbursement of certain expenses) to ensure neutrality of advertising by city councillors.
Research and support budgets are the only way councillors can be reimbursed for advertising expenses aimed at disseminating contact details to the population. “This budget should not be used for partisan or electoral purposes,” he said at Tuesday’s council meeting, adding “provincial and federal governments adopted common practices for such communications with citizens…The establishment of graphic standards and official colors would promote professional communication of elected municipal officials with the population while eliminating the partisan character.”
That means uniform municipal colors and logos for all officials, and compliance “with the spirit and the letter” of Quebec’s Act respecting the remuneration of elected municipal officers and the city’s by-law. Advertising content would be limited to the name of the councillor, their photograph, contact details and a short message devoid of any partisanship, political content or element of a political party program in accordance with Ministry of Municipal Affairs guidelines.
Larochelle is also proposing independence, neutrality and transparency of Laval’s Communications and Marketing department. “Under the last administration, elected members of the mayor’s team benefited almost exclusively from the expertise and resources of the service” and “almost all of the press releases from the mayor’s office are co-signed by the service.” Larochelle says there are no clear guidelines, processes or criteria to ensure neutral use of these public resources and proposes an annual public register of projects carried out following requests made to the department by the mayor, municipal councillors and employees of political offices, as well as criteria outlining the requests that can be made by elected officials and cabinet staff.
His colleague, Marc Aurèle-Fortin councillor Louise Lortie, wants the city to report on the 52 resolutions adopted between 2017-2021 under item 15 of the council agenda. She says the city should “keep a public register of the resolutions adopted and the status of their implementation.” Lortie also says management should reveal the 126 briefs presented at the consultation for the revision of the city’s urban planning code last April. “As part of this public consultation 126 briefs were submitted; in light of the requests and recommendations received, changes will be made to the Code, and the city’s revision of the bylaws will have major repercussions on the future development of our territory.”
Presentations should be made to all elected officials followed by the general public she says and should summarize comments and recommendations received during the consultation. It would also identify the grounds for accepting or rejecting recommendations in the briefs, and present proposed changes to the Code which will be recommended for adoption by council.
