Opposition pans record high budget

Laval’s $932 million budget and $1.36 billion capital works programme was roundly panned by the opposition this week.
“Much too little, much too late,” says Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier. Despite investments in infrastructure, greenspace and economic recovery, Trottier says “the budget presented by the Demers administration is not suited to the reality and needs of 2021. In the midst of a global pandemic, Mayor Demers is not seizing the opportunity to offer the Laval population what it really needs, proximity services and neighbourhood infrastructures… Only one eco-center after eight years in office is embarrassing and the lack of neighbourhood pools and arenas is pathetic.”
Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle said the announced tax freeze “after six years of consecutive tax increases, serves to make people forget all of the Demers administration’s fiascos. But in the end, the citizens of Laval remain overtaxed. Our AA credit rating must be attributed to the people of Laval who have been overtaxed year after year.”
Action Laval leader Sonia Baudelot called it an electoral budget. “Marc Demers gives you gifts today to make you forget his disastrous management of recent years,” she said in a release. Baudelot says “this is a budget drafted for the November 2021 elections,” listing a number of unpopular measures like striped sidewalks, the Commodore Marina settlement, and highly critical auditor-general reports.
“The city of Laval can manage without increasing the residential property tax because of the tax revenues generated by the new condo towers... as was the case before the Demers era!” says independent Vimont Councillor Michel Poissant. “The mayor alleges that our financial reserves are required to make up for our lack of infrastructure. However, large surpluses raised in the Auditor General’s report in 2015, are still half a billion dollars despite an increase in infrastructure investment. Find the error.”
Poissant also said that the PTI at $1.36 billion “is too much” and added that the administration hired 500 managers and professionals over 7 years, hiking annual salary costs by $60 million.
Trottier took particular issue with the plan to spend $23M ($6.4 million over the next three years) to improve the city’s image. “This expenditure does not in any way help our population and businesses, which have been hard hit by the pandemic.
The city justifies the expense to distinguish itself as Quebec’s third largest city with the Urban by Nature theme. “To optimize the citizen and employee experience” it is essential to review all signage so citizens and visitors can easily find their way and encourage attraction to the territory, its neighbourhoods and its downtown. It’s also deemed necessary to “optimize positive impact” of the Laval brand and “continue to change perceptions.” Large volumes of signage have also been damaged over time and need replacing, and signage in municipal buildings has been added on an ad hoc basis with little uniformity.
Trottier wasn’t buying it. “The mayor is clearly out of touch with the needs of the Laval population and seems more concerned about the Demers brand image.”
A budget presentation to council will happen at a special council on December 15, with introduction of financial regulations followed by the adoption of the budget, with final adoption of measures on December 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.