Laval’s Official Opposition is slamming the city administration for its slow action on a property tax freeze for 2021.
“The financial shock caused by the health crisis has been significant for many households” says Parti Laval leader Michel Trottier. “What the population of Laval needs for the next few months is the support from the city, and it starts with a tax freeze.”
With just two months to go before the municipal budget is tabled, and days after Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced a freeze on residential and non-residential taxes, Trottier says the decision has been slow in coming and puts Laval residents in a situation of economic uncertainty. Trottier and his party have been calling for a tax freeze every year since 2014, in the face of mounting surpluses and monies recovered from collusion schemes steered to other envelopes, and not directly back to taxpayers.
In May, Laval Mayor Marc Demers signalled his intention to freeze property taxes in the 2021 budget. “The current situation is full of uncertainty and is constantly evolving” he said. “While we cannot commit to a tax freeze now, that is our intention.”
“If the city is facing a decrease in revenues following the pandemic, we, as responsible managers, will have to review our investment and management priorities” says Trottier. “The city has an important role to play. It would be unthinkable to increase the financial burden of already overtaxed Laval residents.”
Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle says “Mayor Demers promises an increase according to the inflation rate however the projected inflation figure is always being used. Moreover, sometimes there is a world of difference between what is planned and what really happens.”
In a statement, Action Laval councillor David De Cotis also criticized the accumulation of “gargantuan surpluses on the backs of citizens year after year. There is half a billion in the city’s coffers, while the citizens of Laval are experiencing a significant period of financial insecurity. That is close to $200 million that has been accumulated since this administration was in place.”
The Quebec government has announced approximately $120 million in assistance to Laval to cover shortfalls and additional expenses due to the pandemic, notes De Cotis. “This comes at a time when the projected deficit is approximately $60 million,” adding, “citizens have contributed by paying their taxes in 2020, it is not reasonable to increase their burden in 2021.”
