Laval’s Official Opposition has yet to table its official response to the city’s $969 million budget, given it has not yet received a presentation, but Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle did have a lot to day about the first budget of Laval’s new mayor Stéphane Boyer.
“We are forced to acknowledged the fact that Boyer is not better than (Marc) Demers when it comes to transmitting information and transparency,” adding “he hasn’t been able to submit the budget for approval on time! At this point, we have no clue about the PTI (Three-year Capital Works Program) which is about $1 billion worth of projects and programs, haven’t been able to ask questions to city officials, and are relying on an 18-page budget summary.”
“Once again, we see that the communications and marketing service’s budget increase considerably” said Larochelle, who had proposed last month to tighten the city’s rules with regards to partisan use of the communications department. “It is no secret to us that Boyer’s administration uses it to promote his team and ideas.”
He also dismissed the property tax increase claim of 1.9%, because “over and above real estate tax increases, special taxes on water and transport are adding up, which brings us to an average 3.1% increase for a single-family residence.” He also says operating expenses will be up by 5.4% this year, “and the number of employees is still going up by 6.5% for a total of 4420 people working full-time.”
“If we take a look at the police, engineering and blue collar workers’ budget, we see that there is only a 5% (or so) increase compared to last year’s budget. How will the new mayor be able to realize his promises if those services don’t have sufficient resources? Is he hoping for a miracle or is he just being unrealistic?”
