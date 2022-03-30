While many local governments welcomed the CAQ government's latest election year budget and its various goodies for municipal administrations and their priorities, Laval’s official opposition is disappointed with what it calls insufficient funding for public transit.
“Reading the 2022-2023 provincial budget tabled by the Legault government, it seems clear that no new public transit project is being carried out in Laval” reads a Parti Laval statement. Projects which have been in the cards for a few years are still being studied, laments Fabreville councillor and interim leader Claude Larochelle: "The Laval region is still and always overlooked! Obviously, Mayor Boyer still has difficulty making himself heard by the various levels of government.”
Completing the orange line of the metro, extending the REM to the centre of Laval, creating am=n important east-west link, these are all projects that we are looking forward to and that would improve the use of public transit among Laval residents," says Larochelle, adding, "Again and again, traffic, and peanuts for the public transit network.”
In 2020, there was already talk of implementing a rapid bus transit service in the axis of Notre-Dame and de la Concorde boulevards to connect the east and west of Île Jésus, and the project was being studied as part of the 2020-2030 Quebec Infrastructure Plan says Larochelle. “Two years later, no announcement has been made, no plan has been presented to elected officials. It is high time that Laval got its piece of the pie in terms of investments for public transit. Laval's population is constantly growing, but no real effort is being made to improve the network, make it more efficient and attractive to potential users," says Claude Larochelle.
Moreover, in 2020 the extension of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) to Laval’s centre was on the list of priority projects for the recovery of Quebec's economy. “What happened between yesterday and today to justify that very little work has been done in this direction? Nothing has been confirmed by the government. However, the completion of the blue line in Montreal was announced for 2029 earlier this week and a REM project on the South Shore was announced by the Premier on February 14.
Laval must also be able to count on funding for the implementation of structuring projects, says Larochelle. “The problems of traffic congestion do not stop at the Rivière des Prairies."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.