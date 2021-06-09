Ombudsman tables 2020 report

The Laval ombudsman report for 2020 details a smaller number of files than in 2019 owing to the pandemic and lack of an ombudsman for several months, following the departure of Nadine Mailloux last year before Natalie Blais was named in early 2021.
The report released last week shows there were 467 files opened last year.
Statistics show a decrease in the number of demands, explained by “the particular and destabilizing context” of the pandemic. “Without a doubt, particularly at the beginning, citizens had other concerns.”
The number of files that could not be processed because of the absence of a working ombudsman in the office but also because of the lack of responses from certain municipal services presents a specific challenge for the office to reduce delays this year. The office generally delivers complaints to concerned services within a 15-working-day delay.
The office also announced its new website in December to more easily offer access to residents, and last year had an annual budget of $355,202.
Of the 467 files opened, 41% concerned public works, engineering and planning. In 71% of cases the office was able to resolve the issue by informing citizens of their rights and directing them to the appropriate persons or departments, and in 27% of cases the office intervened directly with the administration.
Also of note, of those who provided the information, almost half of residents submitting queries were 65 years old and over. The largest number of requests came from Chomedey (54), while the lowest number came from Saint-Martin (8).
The report also includes recommendations to follow on some issues. The ombudsman’s powers are limited and she cannot intervene or investigate with regard to an act or omission by a municipal councillor or committee, as well as any elected official or elected official staff, police service, the Auditor-General, the Laval transit corporation or any of its employees, or a conflict private conflict between citizens.
The 40-page report contains two paragraphs, consisting of positive testimonials, in English.
For more information, or to read the complete report, in French only, visit https://ombudsmanlaval.com/en/publications/
