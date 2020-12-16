Official opposition: Budget abandons citizens

Laval’s Official Opposition has voted against what it calls a “disconnected” 2021 budget and three-year capital works program (PTI).
“The last budget of the Demers era has once again abandoned the Laval population” said Parti Laval leader and Marc-Aurèle-Fortin councillor Michel Trottier after the special council meeting Tuesday evening which passed the budget.
“The priorities are wrong. We spend more on new signs for municipal buildings than to acquire natural environments, and we set aside astronomical amounts for an aquatic complex project that is going nowhere rather than helping companies and organizations that are struggling.”
At some point it must stop! Laval residents have paid more than enough for the image de MARC which has no impact on quality of life!” he said, delivering a jab at Mayor Marc Demers and the administration’s plan to spend $23 million over the next several years ($6.4 million by 2023) on branding and sign maintenance.
The figures are embarrassing he said: “Budgets in culture, leisure, sport and social development, and that of public works increased by only 2% and 4%, while the envelope of the Communications and Marketing department jumped 23%.”
“There is an urgent need to give Laval residents the city they deserve: park paths cleared of snow in winter so that citizens can walk on them, sports facilities for the population to remain active, better maintained streets. When citizens have a city that they love, that makes them proud, there is no need to spend millions on marketing to say how beautiful we are, how good we are.”
It's not like we did not have the means to achieve our ambitions, quite the contrary, but with Demers everything is in appearances. We make big, flashy announcements, but we can't even erase the remnants of the disaster from the blue and white lines (on sidewalks around schools and parks), two years after committing to do so!”
