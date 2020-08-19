Officers praised

Laval police are praising the work of two of their officers who came to the rescue of a local resident in distress.
On May 30, SPL officers Perreault and Bureau received a call to check on a woman who did not show up for work. Her employer called 911, explaining that it was unusual for her to not show up without communicating.
At the woman’s residence, officers knocked on the door with no response, noting the woman’s vehicle on site. The cops then used a ladder to access the only other available entry, a third-floor patio door, which was locked and covered inside with opaque curtains. A locksmith was summoned to gain access, and police entered, finding the woman in bed, conscious but having difficulty breathing. Officers provided first aid and an ambulance was called to the scene, taking the woman to hospital for treatment of a stroke.
“Police officers help thousands of citizens every year,” says the SPL, however, it is rare for those rescued to update the department on their status afterwards. “Recently, Agents Perreault and Bureau received some great news... that the citizen is fine! She came out of the hospital and wanted to thank the police officers who saved her life.” The resident, her husband and the officers recently met, and the officers were very relieved to learn that she is getting better, “and were greatly touched by this attention and the good words of the couple. We wish her a speedy recovery!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.