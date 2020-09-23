Not too late to update plan: Tassoni

Laval-des-Rapides councillor Isabella Tassoni has added her voice to the growing chorus of appeals to protect the Bois du Trait-Carré.
Two years ago, it was the entire council celebrating the acquisition of the woods and its protection.
Last month the city announced its Trame verte et bleue environmental framework that excluded the 12-hectare woods in the centre of the city’s downtown sector. Last week Vimont city councillor Michel Poissant asked the administration to include the woods in its forestry development plan and develop a Lafontaine style park for downtown Laval.
Now Tassoni is asking the Demers administration and executive committee member Virginie Dufour to act. In a statement, Tassoni said it's a “missed opportunity” to protect and develop the woods, which she calls a green oasis downtown, and invited Dufour, responsible for environmental issues, to move on the issue.
Tassoni says she was “surprised, shocked and disappointed” when she learned of the “total absence” of the woods in the plan, adding that she intends to keep working with citizens, associations and MNAs to protect the woods. She also insisted it's not too late to update the plan and will deposit notice of motion to do as much at next month's council, concluding “the preservation of these woods is a citizen initiative, not Isabella's project, but everybody's.”
View the Trame verte et bleue (in French) at www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/trame-verte-bleue.aspx
