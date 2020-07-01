While the days have been quiet in many communities during the pandemic, the nights are certainly not so for many people, as fireworks have been lighting up the night sky and ringing the eardrums, and sending our four-legged friends scurrying for cover in many neighbourhoods.
Despite the fact that you can buy fireworks in many stores in Laval, their use is illegal without a permit from Laval’s Service de sécurité incendie.
The danger is multi-faceted: to individuals using them, which can often include younger users, or those under the influence of drugs or alcohol, legal or not; to dogs, which numerous studies show suffer great fear, panic and biological responses when confronted by the large sudden explosive sounds; and of course, the possible damage caused by fires on buildings and in the natural environment, particularly during this season of high heat and forest fires devastating entire swaths of Quebec forests.
Laval Police have warned residents about the illegal use of fireworks but asked twice by email about the fines and number of infractions handed out, The Suburban did not receive a response by press time.
Many people feel it is a small nuisance, given the confinement young people have endured for months on end, and see it just as a way of “letting loose.” Others are not as tolerant. Nick Laberge says it’s “night after night” in the east end of the city, “and my dogs are in a sorry state as soon as the sun goes down.” Other residents have been quite vocal on various social media platforms decrying that this is going on across the city nightly with little letup, one commenter saying “but during Greek festivals if someone shoots off some small fireworks in a church lot or yard, they descend on us like a SWAT team to hand out tickets. Either its illegal or it’s not!”
Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour however, is no stranger to the phenomenon, having discovered a cache of used and unused fireworks at Berge des Baigneurs on Wednesday. For several days, fireworks have been exploded at Berge des Baigneurs and on the train tracks, with some shot behind a property on rue Poplar, she said.
“All of this degenerated in exceptional fashion Tuesday night” she said, offering photos of what she calls “the arsenal used by offenders.”
According to city bylaws, fines range from $400-$1000 and $800-$2000 for repeat offences.
Several individuals received fines of more than $500 last week says Dufour, but again, Laval Police did not respond by press time.
Dufour, who is the executive committee member responsible for the environment, says residents should call 911 if they see or hear illegal fireworks being used. She also cautioned residents not to throw materials they find in the garbage as some may be unexploded. Instead, contact the fire department at 450-662-4450.
