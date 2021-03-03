An English public high school with more than 1500 senior students has a community police officer assigned to it who cannot speak English.
Laval Senior Academy has long had the presence of a Police community agent with regular on-site hours and duties, including a designated classroom. Laval officer Jimmy Mourelatos spent years establishing bonds of trust with thousands of students, assuring frank and safe communication with students at risk, or in need of a friendly ear or safe place to talk. The agent’s role is also vital to deliver presentations and information on drugs, sex, violence, gangs and more.
Translator required
Mourelatos was recently replaced by an officer who is unable to communicate in English, it was revealed at a school governing board meeting last week attended by dozens of parents, staff and members of the public. Administrators explained that the agent had not been present at several interventions and that the one she was present for required a translator to communicate with the parties involved. Important planned presentations on sexting and digital citizenship have not been done, leaving it for already overburdened staff to step in.
“We are currently in the middle of a major restructuring of our offer to the population which includes the Prevention squad” SPL spokesperson Constable Evelyne Boudreau told The Suburban, adding that the restructuring had no impact on the SWL service because former liaison Mourelatos voluntarily changed assignments and another officer took his place.
The school notified Sir Wilfrid Laurier school board administrators weeks ago about the issue and staff also reported it last week. The school principal was recently informed about the restructuring.
Governing board chairperson Ailsa Pehi says the fact that a police officer assigned to assist and support students cannot communicate with them in their first language “is not acceptable. The community agent’s role is to establish bonds of trust within the school community. At the core of this relationship is easy and meaningful communication.”
Principal Nathalie Rollin told parents and staff that upon meeting the new agent, she was advised that “she does not speak English and does not feel comfortable coming to the school without having someone there to translate.” That hampers the school’s ability to implement its recently adopted and legally mandated Anti-Bullying and Anti-Violence plan, which included the presence of the community agent.
No response
The Suburban asked the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board for comment on the issue but received no response and has since learned that following the governing board meeting a Laval police administrator spoke with a board spokesperson.
The services provided to schools in the SWL board and Centre de services scolaire de Laval are detailed in a tripartite agreement, the next version of which will be signed in June and approved by council. “Is anyone reading this stuff?!” asked one exasperated staff member.
The question harkens back to the oft-repeated spectacle at the SWL ¬– and other boards – of elected or appointed commissioners having voted in favor of a resolution, rules or contracts only to afterwards publicly question what the vote was about, or express surprise that they in fact voted contrary to their own position.
Can’t impose English requirement
Boudreau says “we understand that the (former) community police officer was greatly appreciated and that the ability to speak English helps in working with English schools. However, we are working with principals as well as general management to ensure that schools receive the quality service to which they are entitled.” She says the service delivered by Mourelatos was far above and beyond what other Laval schools have always received, and that the SPL cannot impose a requirement for speaking English on any officer but adds that officers with abilities in English are encouraged to apply for the posts.
The presence of an agent was required at the school three times in the last month.
A meeting has been scheduled between the SPL and senior school board managers next month, but some staff are concerned about what will happen in the interim. “It’s ridiculous” said one staff member. “So much can happen between now and then. To be able to speak to the students and to be here in the school is crucial.” Another suggested that a teenager when has difficulty communicating with a cop “will just back off.”
“This is a matter of governance” says Pehi. “These ententes are signed across the province by many boards for many services. This agreement needs to have something included to ensure that they will serve our schools and that can have these services in English.”
