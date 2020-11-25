Nine local projects funded by Quebec

Nine local organizations are getting help from Quebec City’s regional and rural development fund (FRR) to implement social and economic development initiatives, according to an announcement by Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest and Benoit Charette, Minister responsible for the Laval region.
Laval’s FRR envelope for its first component will be close to $25 million by 2024. The first nine projects total $762,535.
Ballet Eddy Toussaint gets $45,000 for a two-year market and feasibility study and business plan looking at moving the social enterprise and developing studios for a new ‘house of dance’ incubator for local artists.
Défi AquaHacking 2021 is the Centre d’interprétation de l’eau initiative targeting technical solutions to the problems of the basin feeding the Mille-Îles river. The $215,535 grant will fund the 11-month challenge.
[Co]motion, agitateur de culture will get $45,780 to help redefine the concept of its LVL UP rap and digital music festival bringing artists and the public closer together. The project will review its operation with respect to new health guidelines.
A zero-waste grocery store launched by Épicerie Alterrenative is receiving $52,166. The physical and online shops will offer bulk food and non-food products in 2021, and customers will bring their own containers or use store-based consigned containers. Quebec products will be promoted to encourage local growth and reduce transportation-related pollution.
La Centrale des artistes picks up $84,100 for its MOSAÏQUE intercultural festival at Centropolis, which offers a series of spectacular and participatory activities offered for all audiences, including musical performances and workshops, live street art, street entertainment, and street dance.
The Route du lait à Laval is a network allowing mothers to have access to different shops, organizations and public places to breastfeed. Nourri-Source Laval will receive $19,954 to implement the program, which will see shops in Sainte-Rose offer welcome areas without obligation to purchase, to mothers wishing to breastfeed their babies. Merchants will display a poster symbolizing their participation in the initiative.
The Société de l’autisme and Ted de Laval receive $175,000 to develop a service offering that meets the needs of people aged 18 and over with an autism spectrum disorder, and implement actions to acquire autonomy to ensure their inclusion in the Laval community.
Verticale — centre d’artistes picks up $100,000 to develop and implement a collaborative communication and marketing strategy to strengthen the organization’s positioning and notoriety, while increasing the scope of its activities and its influence.
Village Urbain receives $25,000 for a feasibility study to build the first affordable cohabitation in Laval. This community way of life reconciling individual life, because each one lives in his private home, and common life, thanks to the sharing of spaces and resources, becomes a participatory living environment and makes it possible to create a united and resilient community.
