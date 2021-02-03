Next stop: STL

What’s it like to operate a full city bus in winter rush hour traffic?
You might be surprised by the answer, or not, but a new podcast focusing on all things Laval public transit might be worth a listen, especially on that bus ride home.
The Laval transit corporation (STL) has launched the Prochain arrêt (Next stop) podcast series, its first episode highlighting bus drivers Chantal, Nancy and Jonathan, who recount their colourful, touching or simply inspiring stories. “A podcast that inspires a good mood and, who knows, who might inspire some to pursue careers in public transport? Smile guaranteed.” Reads a ST statement.
Hosted by STL communications agent Pierre-Luc Massey, Prochain arrêt is meant to put the spotlight on the people who operate public transit in Laval. “In this period of containment linked to the pandemic, it is also a way for our employees to keep in contact. For customers, the podcast is also an original tool for recognizing employee successes, and for circulating relevant information about major projects.”
Director Nicolas Girard says there is much to learn about the operations, and the people behind them. “We are confident that our customers will learn several interesting facts about their STL. It is an opportunity to demystify our professions, to provide a platform for our employees to finally tell their stories and show their pride and especially their pleasure in working at the STL.”
The first episode is available on most popular podcast platforms. The next episode will deal with winter operations.
The STL has more than 1,100 employees, operating its integrated network of buses, school transport, shared taxis and paratransit that provide more than 19 million trips per year.
For information visit www.stlaval.ca
