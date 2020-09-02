New walk-in test clinic

The Laval CISSS has opened a new walk-in COVID-19 screening clinic at 4300 Dagenais Ouest this week.
Opening from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., screening is offered to all with or without symptoms. Other locations include the Pierre-Creamer Arena (1160, boulevard Pie-X) 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. With and without an appointment. Residents can be tested on foot or by car. To make an appointment call 1-877-644-4545. A mobile screening clinic in Cartier arena parking lot (100 Montee Major) is open 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. without appointment. All clinics are open 7 days a week.
Waiting for results
While results vary wildly in the Greater Montreal Area (some clinics and hospitals taking less than 36 hours, others up to 8 days), results will be communicated to you within 4 days says the CISSS Laval, whether the result is positive or negative. If your test result is positive, you will be contacted by the Public Health Department in order to carry out the epidemiological investigation (search for people with whom you have been in contact and your period of contagiousness) and give you instructions for isolation. If you have not received your result after 4 days contact 450-668-1010, extension 81010.
An at-home screening is also available to clients of all ages who are unable to come to the regular clinics in the community. Depending on the results of this assessment, they will be referred to the right screening clinic or receive the service at home.
Laval residents who believe they have COVID-19 or who have been diagnosed with the virus, as well as those who show symptoms such as fever, cough, breathing difficulties, diarrhea, vomiting, and sudden loss of smell, can visit specialized clinic (CDE) designated for assessment. For information call 450-644-4545.
