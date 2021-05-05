Laval has a new vaccination centre at Place Sports Experts in Fabreville.
The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval announced the opening of the new centre at 4855 Louis-B.-Mayer, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with 44 vaccinator chairs – five times the capacity of existing centres.
The city’s largest mass vaccination centre with more than 70 employees on site every shift, between 5000 and 6000 people can be vaccinated daily, for a total daily vaccination capacity of 9000 people in Laval’s four centres. The centre was made possible thanks to the contribution of Sports Experts.
The other centres are located in the west at Méga Centre Notre-Dame off Autoroute 13; in the centre at Quartier Laval near Cégep Montmorency, and in the east art SmartCentres Laval Est, corner of Papineau and Highway 440.
Appointments can be booked online at Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID or by phone at 1 877 644-4545.
