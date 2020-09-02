New station cloakroom

Fire fighters have a 60 percent greater risk of developing kidney, lung, bladder, laryngeal and other cancers if his/her combat clothes are not properly cleaned and ventilated, according to Laval’s fire department. That’s why Station 3 needs to be expanded to accommodate a new specialized cloakroom.
Following the 2017 publication of the Service de sécurité incendie’s new occupational health guide,all crew need a place to treat combat clothing after an intervention. Firefighter gear is designed to protect the wearer from the hazards and chemical exposure in extreme environments. As a result, firefighters must immediately wash their combat clothes, since contaminants are found in fires, and clothes must be stored in lockers equipped with a ventilation system to ensure that they dry. All particles from the contaminants are sent outside through the ventilation system. The city’s executive committee agreed to award a contract of $649,105 to Légaré Construction to expand the Concorde east station for the creation of the specialized facility.
