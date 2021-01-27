New social housing agreement

Laval is getting 53 new social housing units thanks to a new partnership between federal and provincial governments.
Minister responsible for the region Benoit Charette and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete announced the agreement concerning the Initiative for the Rapid Creation of Housing (ICRL) between the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), which will allow an investment of $ 5,025,998 for three 3 projects in Laval.
The new social housing units will meet a major need in the region, targeting a clientele in need, whether they are women victims of domestic violence or young adults with intellectual disabilities.
The Government of Quebec also undertakes to finance the rent supplement for certain projects provided for in the Agreement, for 20 years, allowing eligible tenants to pay only 25% of their income for housing.
It was part of a larger announcement of the rapid construction of nearly 1,500 housing units in 14 regions of Quebec.at a cost of some $131.5 million.
“Housing is a priority for our government, and we are demonstrating this once again by entering into an agreement with the federal government regarding the ICRL” said Municipal Affairs minister Andrée Laforest. “Thanks to this collaboration, these new units will be built quickly to meet the needs of our regions. Following the last two budgets, it should be noted that our government has also granted more than $ 410 million to accelerate the pace of delivery of housing projects funded through AccèsLogis, for the benefit of all Quebecers."
Last week, Quebec City and Ottawa announced that $179.8 million for 68 ICRL projects across Quebec that will see 1,492 new housing units built by April 1, 2022. The funds may cover the cost of acquiring land, building housing, converting or rehabilitating existing buildings.
In Laval, projects include Avenir des femmes (23 units) Shield of Athena Maison transitoire Phase 2 (17 units) and La Maison du Pas Sage (13 units).
