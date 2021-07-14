New sectoral agreement, new cash for agri-food sector

Laval’s agricultural community and food processors are better able to pool financial and technical resources to launch large and priority projects for the development of the industry in Laval thanks to a renewed three-year sectoral agreement and $1,125,000 in public cash assistance.
This approach will create a significant leverage effect for Laval's agricultural and agri-food sectors “and is directly in line with a vision to develop a more prosperous, more sustainable bio-food sector that is more anchored in the region,” said Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food André Lamontagne, whose ministry (MAPAQ) provided $225,000 of the funding. The city is granting $810,000 in service and in financial contributions.
The objectives of the three-year agreement which includes MAPAQ, the CISSS Laval, the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity; the Union des producteurs agricoles de Laval; the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing; and Tourisme Laval, are to ensure the mobilization of local players around a common vision, to harmonize actions in the sector, deal with issues related to succession and bring together consumers, to help companies in their innovation projects with a view to sustainable development and to implement mobilizing projects within the framework of the next Agricultural Zone Development Plan (PDZA).
Among the projects of the last agreement were a reorganization Strategy, tools and training for producers and processing companies, a survey on targets for better market knowledge as well as the deployment of various visibility campaigns (traditional and digital media).
