New season of library programming

Laval’s library network is offering 72 free virtual and in-person activities as part of its winter-spring cultural programming.
The lectures, workshops and hybrid conferences are comprised of 16 pre-recorded video clips offered on YouTube, 33 Zoom and Facebook broadcasts and 23 in-person events. Registration begins this week and activities run to May 31.
None of the six dozen activities, including those targeting children with a wide array of themes encouraging diversity and tolerance, are offered in English or other languages.
As reported in The Suburban, the city has neglected to offer online cultural programming in English throughout the pandemic, leading to much criticism. In response to a query about Laval’s library system throughout the pandemic famously offering near-zero English content online for youth and families, Mayor Steven Boyer told The Suburban days after his November election, “I want to have more activities in different languages.”
The Suburban asked the city if any of this year’s programming will be available in English. A Laval communications agent said that “the winter-spring cultural programming activities will be held in French. On the other hand, if a participant has questions and is not comfortable formulating them in French, he or she will be able to do so in English.”
Asked about the dearth of English programming last year, then mayoralty candidate Boyer said the approach “needs balance… Personally, I am very open-minded about giving services in English” he said, adding “I don’t know specifically what the issue was this year, maybe the activities were developed very quickly with the pandemic. But there’s a big English-speaking community in Laval and not to be included is just not acceptable.”
Critics say this lack of programming on Laval’s platforms makes the city’s much-vaunted library network, save for using physical facilities and borrowing books, almost irrelevant for thousands of citizens. Outgoing Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier said then that the city should try to do better. “Even if French is the official language, the city should make English-language content available in its digital offering.”
The program includes activities for kids, teenagers and adults under various themes, including Black History Month, Hooked on School Days, Valentine’s Day, March Break, Earth Day, Autism and the Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia. Other events include a webinar on Perseverance for parents and children.
Libraries are also continuing Une histoire au bout du fil, accessible 24/7 and targeting seniors, allowing them to listen to (French-only) passages of well-known works, poems and stories told by inspiring public figures, including Kim Thúy, Janette Bertrand, Michel Jean and Béatrice Picard.
For information visit https://biblio.laval.ca/accueil
