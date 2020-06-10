New school info session

With unabated growth in Laval’s population and the continued revitalization of Chomedey’s Val-Martin district, demand for more schools and centres has soared. The Commission scolaire de Laval is planning to build a new elementary school and adult education centre in the neighborhood.
The board and the city of Laval are conducting a virtual information session to present the CSDL’s new project. There will be a question period. The online session takes place next Monday, June 15 from 7-9 p.m. To participate you must register on-line before noon that day, and an email with a link to the meeting will be sent to you.
Construction, expansion and renovations are happening across the CSDL network. The Commission scolaire de Laval continues to grow and a new international school in Chomedey further west is also part of that expansion. École Primaire Internationale de Chomedey will open on the grounds adjacent to École Saint Martin and welcome new students for the coming school year.
In 2018 the CSDL surveyed parents of children aged 10 and under in Chomedey, Sainte-Dorothée and Laval-Ouest about their interest in a new alternative school. Chomedey parents expressed their preference for an elementary school with an international program. The new school will accommodate about 600 students and is being built at a cost of $23.5 million.
