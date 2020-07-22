New ramp at 15 and 440

Highway 440 and 15 interchange in Laval: Concrete and rapid actions to improve user safety
Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced on Friday the construction of an aerial ramp leading from Highway 440 west to Highway 15 north to replace exit 22.
The solutions that will be implemented at the interchange will make the sector safer for motorists by reducing the backflow problem on Highway 440. The new ramp means road users will no longer have to go through the service road of 440 west to access 15 north.
The addition of an entrance leading from the 15 north service road to the expressway located south of Highway 440 will also ease traffic conditions on the service roads of 15 northbound, and by extension, 440 westbound. Traffic on the 440 west expressway will also be smoother.
The interchange is one of Quebec’s busiest interchanges, with approximately 305,000 vehicles traveling there every day, and Bonnardel says the new developments announced “will improve both the safety of road users and smoother traffic,” adding the measures complement those deployed last year following the tragic accident that killed four people and injured more than a dozen. The accident involved multiple cars and trucks travelling westbound towards the exit for 15 north. The province immediately lengthened the solid double lines that prohibit motorists from last-second dangerous merges to the exit ramp.
The ramp will limit the queues on Highway 440, reduce congestion in the interchange, and facilitate northern access from 440 westbound.
Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete said that “Laval is a magnet for families, but also for many businesses and industries. These improvements on these arteries that cross the heart of the City will not only ensure a better quality of life for the population, but also continue to develop their full potential.”
Preparation of the site will be 2022, with actual construction set for the following year.
