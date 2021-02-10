New Ombudsman named

Laval has a new Ombudsman.
Nathalie Blais was named to the post at last week’s council meeting.
Blais has “strong problem-solving and risk management skills that will be useful to the citizens of Laval and to the organization as a whole” reads a city statement. “Individuals and groups who call on Ms. Blais will be able to rely on her objective judgment and integrity, in the event that there is grounds for investigation as to respect for their rights.” Blais holds a law degree from the Université de Montréal and a D.E.S.S. and master’s degree in management and organizational development from Université de Laval.
The Ombudsman assures that all citizens of Laval can settle their issues and complaints with reasonable consideration, through a competent, easily accessible, free and effective non-judicial resource. This ensures that fair and equitable case handling is ensured. Her duties also include making recommendations to council with the objective of constantly improving the administrative procedures of the city. Blais replaces Nadine Mailloux, who served in the post since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.