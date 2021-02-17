New mobility initiative

The city has created a sustainable mobility office (BMD) to plan all mobility initiatives on its territory in coordination with all stakeholders in the greater metropolitan area.
“As the third largest city in Quebec, Laval must place the planning and structuring of mobility in its territory at the forefront of its development” said Mayor Marc Demers. “The creation of the BMD will make it possible to better take into account the new realities of urban development and to better link up with all our partners in the greater metropolitan region. For our citizens, this will translate into a better offer of public and active transportation as well as greater ease of movement.”
With Laval’s rapid development pace, innovation, infrastructure, and design are all important factors in developing the capacity to efficiently move more and more people and goods safely. As downtown Laval takes shape it will become an increasingly attractive destination, says the city, both for daily trips from Laval and the greater metropolitan area.
STL director Guy Picard says the BMD will make it possible “to place sustainable mobility even more at the heart of discussions and priorities. As a major partner in the region, we will actively participate in making the BMD’s mandate a reality in accordance with our vision of public transit and for the benefit of all users.”
The announcement comes days after the news from Ottawa about $15 billion in taxpayer funds coming back to cities for transit projects.
The BMD will have to develop different scenarios for large transport infrastructure projects in order to establish an evolving Laval strategy in sustainable mobility and in preparation of the Strategic Development Plan and revised land use and development plan for the city, the Regional Metropolitan Transport Authority (ARTM) and the Montreal Metropolitan Community.
Transit considerations will be aligned with urban development, in particular with regard to the extension of the metro and the REM, reserved lanes for express buses, bicycle and pedestrian networks and new transportation technologies.
By integrating the BMD within its organizational structure and the under the Deputy Director — Development and Planning, the city says it’s ensuring that the proposals are integrated at all levels of planning. The BMD will take care to integrate public and active transport services in the design of new neighborhoods.
Thanks to active monitoring, the BMD will be able to quickly implement the results of the most recent research in mobility and establish an evolving local strategy in terms of mobility and to integrate innovations (autonomous vehicles, car-sharing, bike-sharing, etc.) and technologies (public transport service on demand, mobility map, collection of real-time data, etc.) in Laval.
The BMD’s birth means the end of the line for the city’s mobility incubation and acceleration center (CIAMIL) which could not meet a broader planning mandate.
