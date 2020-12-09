New homeless shelter

A new shelter for people with no fixed address is opening its doors at Maison Saint Joseph.
In the heritage property that the city acquired a year ago to preserve and adapt for public use, the shelter at 3550 Lévesque west in Chomedey will provide support, meals, shower facilities, a place to sleep and more, giving clients access to additional assistance and essential services for the winter. They can receive psychosocial services from an intervention team from participating organizations, and men’s and women’s sleeping quarters are separated.
A partnership between the CISSS, the Regroupement des organismes et intervenants en itinérance de Laval (ROIIL) and the Table de concertation de Laval en condition féminine (TCLCF), the temporary emergency shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and is operated in keeping with government directives on ensuring access to care and services for people with no fixed address in order to prevent the community spread of COVID within this segment of the population.
