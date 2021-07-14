New curb extensions in Chomedey

New traffic calming measures are coming to Chomedey this fall, including vegetated sidewalk extensions and additional speed bumps.
Thanks to a $498,350 grant from for rainwater management Quebec’s ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation, the city will begin implementing vegetated draining sidewalk projections, combining traffic calming with management of runoff at the source.
The protrusions calm traffic by narrowing the road, reducing driver comfort and encouraging them to slow down. Building them around existing drains by adding plants and other materials that allow absorption and retention of rainwater and runoff will reduce the volume of water directed into Laval’s sewer systems. In total, 34 vegetated projections will be built on Albert-Murphy between Saint-Martin and Le Carrefour boulevards, as well as on Berlier between Corbusier and Industriel.
The traffic calming measures put in place are adapted to each environment and the vegetated projections are an example of innovation, reads a city release: in addition to addressing traffic issues and beautify the streets, they make it possible to green an area conducive to heat islands while promoting rainwater management.
The city has also announced that an additional 700 speed bumps will be installed around parks and schools by the end of 2022.
