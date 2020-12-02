Once is great, twice is sweeter.
Last week the Société de transport de Laval (STL) picked up the Corporate Leadership Award in Innovation for its online tool that enables users to know in advance how crowded their buses are.
The ceremony took place during the Canadian Urban Transit Association’s (CUTA) virtual Annual Conference and Transit Show, the second award for its estimator last month, which also earned a Grand prix d’excellence en transport in the Public transit category from the Association québécoise du transport (AQTr).
Unveiled last summer, the tool gives users an estimate of the number of passengers they can expect on their trip, from boarding to exiting, addressing a key concern of transit users during the pandemic.
With social distancing a central element in measures to prevent transmission in public spaces and services, the tool empowers riders to best plan their commute safely. Using data from the previous five business days, the tool presents averages for each option, allowing users to opt for a later, or earlier, bus, embark or exit at a different stop, or even use an entirely different route.
Available at stlaval.ca/passengers, on a computer or smartphone, the information is pulled from existing GPS technology and counters on STL buses, leveraging the existing resources to offer this entirely novel resource.
Lauded locally and nationally, the STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America and has included a number of innovations in its service, including a customer service guarantee, $1 smog day fares, free service for seniors, bike racks on all buses and more.
For information visit www.stlaval.ca
