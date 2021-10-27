Municipal Elections: Vimont

Vimont (District 8) runs from Highway 440 north to Dagenais and Bellerose, and eastward from the railway west of des Laurentides to Papineau. It was won by Michel Poissant in 2017 with 2,927 of 5,802 ballots cast, with turnout of 40.74%
A town planner by training, Mouvement lavallois candidate Pierre Brabant has been an inspector for the planning and sustainable development department of the city of Repentigny for more than 20 years. He represents white collar workers as chair of the pension committee. A citizen of Laval since childhood, Brabant worked for Laval’s recreation department as well as the urban planning department at the end of the 1990s. Father of two, Brabant chairs two school governing boards, including that of Odyssées-des-Jeunes high school serving students from Vimont and Auteuil. Passionate about photography and Laval heritage, Brabant believes a municipal councillor can make a difference in the quality of people's lives, and promises citizens of Vimont to be active, present and to deliver tangible results.
Parti Laval’s Raynald Hawkins entered the race to make a concrete difference for the population of Vimont. Strategic thinking and effective communications will be at the heart of his political actions, which will ultimately aim to offer a healthy environment and harmonious development to Laval residents. A long-serving school commissioner with the former Commission scolaire de Laval and serving since 1990 as director-general of the Lifesaving Society of Quebec, Hawkins will ensure that Laval is at the forefront of municipal management.
Laval Citoyens’ France Brazeau is a woman very involved in her community, four months after arriving in Laval in 1991 joining the board of directors of the Service des Loisirs St-Elzéar, serving the last 20 as president. Her family and professional career took her for five years to live in Uruguay and France. Mother of two sons, Brazeau holds a master's degree in organizational development from Université Laval as well as a bachelor's degree in administration with a specialization in Management, information and systems from UQAM. For 17 years, she has been the general manager of the CPE La Cachette at the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital. She wants to put all her know-how at the service of socio-community, cultural, sports, outdoor and leisure organizations in Laval and wishes to help various organizations in difficulty.
Running with Action Laval, Jacynthe Millette Bilodeau grew up in Montreal, where she studied at F.A.C.E. school, and is fluent in French, English and Italian. At the age of 15, she became a professional singer, launching a 20-year career. The Vimont resident completed a bachelor’s degree in education, with a specialization in teaching English as a second language and became a full-time teacher. Giving back to the community and paying it forward are key values of hers, volunteering as a parent-volunteer and taking part in various school committees.
Ma Ville Maintenant’s Lindsay Luc has lived in Vimont for 12 years. With a Bachelor of Science degree from Concordia University, she currently holds the position of Director, Dispute Resolution and Compliance for a financial institution. Over the past 11, Luc has been deeply involved in the Laval community, an active volunteer with the Canadian Red Cross as a supervisor of an emergency response team, a position in which she helps the population during disasters such as residential fires, forest fires, floods or any other major crisis in Laval and throughout Quebec. Luc is also part of several interfaith groups as well as groups promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, and her availability, active listening, analytic sense and aptitude for problem-solving, make her an ideal candidate to represent citizens. Her commitments include promoting a new hospital in Laval entirely dedicated to children and their parents; a performance hall at Les Marronniers to entertain residents, reviewing bike paths, street resurfacing, shortage of sidewalks and snow removal.
